Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski has refuted a claim by SpaceX CEO Elon Musk that Ukrainian elites are allegedly enriching themselves through the multi-billion-dollar aid provided by U.S. taxpayers. Sikorski pointed out that the USA ceased funding for Kyiv last year, and that purchases of American weaponry are now being financed by European states.

“No, Elon, the U.S. stopped funding Ukraine last year. In fact, U.S. companies make money on American weapons for which we Europeans pay. The more you meddle in our politics and the more you play politics with your products, the more you damage your brand,” the minister said on X.

Meanwhile, Musk posted on the social media platform X, highlighting a significant disparity in motives between Ukraine’s elites and its ordinary citizens. He alleged that those in power have enriched themselves through hundreds of billions of dollars in foreign aid, even as the general population is being mobilized for the military. The American billionaire further suggested that a portion of U.S. taxpayer funds may be finding its way back—via money-laundering schemes—to finance political campaigns within the United States, which he posited as an explanation for why certain American politicians continue to support Ukraine.

At the same time, ABC News chief international correspondent James Longman reported on X, citing Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, that the current performance of Starlink terminals remains insufficient to support the operation of Ukrainian defense drones. According to the journalist, the United States has provided Ukraine with only 24 interceptor missiles for Patriot air defense systems over the past three months, whereas Russian forces launched 80 ballistic missiles into Ukrainian territory in the last week alone.