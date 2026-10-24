Khmara on Starlink: Speed of over 400 km/h recorded, connection stable

Monitoring systems at the Ministry of Defense have recorded the restoration of Starlink/Starshield performance at high speeds, Ukrainian Defense Minister Yevheniy Khmara reported.

"We are recording speeds of over 400 km/h; the connection is stable. This is yet another example of how direct dialogue and the persistent stance taken by the President of Ukraine at the highest level yield results. And this result is, above all, vital for our front line, for our military personnel, for the operation of drones, and for logistics and communications," Khmara commented in response to journalists' questions on Saturday.

He emphasized that the Ministry of Defense continues to monitor and document the performance of Starlink/Starshield.

Earlier on Saturday, sources within the Ministry of Defense told Interfax-Ukraine that the Ukrainian Defense Forces and the Ministry of Defense had observed the restoration of Starlink/Starshield connectivity at speeds exceeding 161 km/h.

According to the Ministry of Defense sources, as of the morning of October 24, Starlink/Starshield was confirmed to be operational at speeds above 161 km/h. The agency continues to monitor its performance, conduct tests at higher speeds, determine upper limits, and assess the full extent to which the service has been restored.