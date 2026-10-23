War claims lives of 2,960 civilians this year, incl 87 children – acting prosecutor general

The deaths of 19,349 Ukrainian civilians have been confirmed since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion, including 762 children, Ukraine's acting Prosecutor General Anton Kovalsky said on Facebook on Friday.

According to him, more than 55,000 people have been wounded. More than 19,000 Ukrainian children have been forcibly displaced by the aggressor state.

Since the beginning of 2026, some 2,960 civilian deaths have been confirmed, including 87 children. Another 16,316 civilians were wounded, including 668 children, which accounts for nearly 30% of the total number of wounded civilians recorded throughout the entire period of full-scale armed aggression.

"In 2026, 84 individuals were sentenced for committing war crimes. Among those convicted this year are 54 Russian military personnel, including eight commanders. Another 261 individuals have been notified of suspicion… In total, over 266,000 war crimes have been registered in Ukraine. A total of 317 people have been convicted," Kovalsky said, noting that the scale of Russia's aggression cannot be measured by the number of criminal cases.

He reported on a meeting with Ukrainian and international partners who are assisting in bringing the perpetrators to justice and discussed joint efforts for further work with them.

"It is important to me that accountability for these crimes not be postponed until the end of the war. We must simultaneously document new crimes, bring already investigated cases to trial, and ensure that those who are currently beyond the reach of Ukrainian justice can be held accountable. This is a task that will take years," the acting Prosecutor General said.

The meeting was also attended by coordinators and representatives of the Advisory Group on the Most Serious International Crimes (ACA) – Clint Williamson (ICJI), Wayne Jordash (GRC), Claudio Pala (EUAM), Tinna Goletiani (PravoJustice4EU), Serhiy Drozach (IDLO), as well as experts from Global Rights Compliance, Project Expedite Justice, Justice Rapid Response, Truth Hounds, the Ukrainian Legal Advisory Group, and The Reckoning Project.

Kovalsky said uniform standards for investigating torture, unlawful deprivation of liberty, deportation, and forced displacement have already been implemented, a model indictment regarding attacks on the civilian population has been developed, and this week, joint guidelines on investigating sexual violence related to armed conflict came into effect.

"The next step is the implementation of the Strategy for the Prosecution of International Crimes for 2026-2028. Our priorities also include creating a Registry of Victims of War Crimes, establishing clear criteria for prioritizing criminal proceedings, introducing digital tools for analyzing large volumes of evidence, and developing a support system for victims and witnesses," he said.

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