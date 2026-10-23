Ukrainian customs automates processing of intl express mail

Ukraine's State Customs Service has introduced a mechanism for the automatic customs clearance of imported and exported international postal and express shipments without physically presenting them to customs authorities and without the involvement of customs officials.

According to a statement posted by the agency on its Telegram channel on Thursday, the new system is designed to speed up the processing of large volumes of parcels and optimize logistics processes, particularly under martial law. The mechanism combines an automated risk management system, including the use of artificial intelligence (AI) technologies, with the processing of advance information by customs specialists. Additional criteria and stricter requirements have been established for automatic clearance.

Clearance decisions are made automatically after electronic data are submitted. This allows customs officers to focus on analyzing information and handling cases that require additional checks or professional intervention.

The State Customs Service added that the new approach was developed and implemented with the participation of the Kyiv and Lviv customs offices. In particular, Kyiv customs specialists submitted proposals on organizing the processes, while the first cases of automatic shipment clearance have already been recorded in the area of responsibility of the Lviv customs office.

As reported, on October 15, the Verkhovna Rada, on its third attempt, adopted at second reading and in its entirety bill No. 16051-1 amending the Tax Code regarding VAT taxation of e-commerce transactions. The amendments abolish the exemption from tax for international postal shipments valued at up to EUR 150.

Implementation of the law, together with amendments to the Customs Code adopted on the same day under bill No. 15460, is a condition for Ukraine to receive the next tranche of approximately $0.7 billion under its program with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the second tranche of EUR 3.7 billion in macro-financial assistance from the European Union under a EUR 90 billion loan to support Ukraine. Under the updated memorandum with the IMF, Ukraine was required to adopt this law by July 2026. The original deadline had been the end of March, alongside other tax provisions, but this structural benchmark was not met.

The law provides for special VAT rules for distance sales of goods, excluding excisable goods, imported in international postal and express shipments addressed to individuals and valued at up to EUR 150. Electronic interface operators or their intermediaries are designated as responsible for calculating and paying the tax.

At the same time, the VAT exemption remains in place for small noncommercial consignments valued at up to EUR 45, sent free of charge between individuals, as well as for goods in unaccompanied baggage valued at up to EUR 150 and goods intended for security and defense purposes, including energy equipment and goods for the defense forces.

During consideration of the legislation, Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko said the provisions would begin to apply on July 1, 2027, following the technical implementation of automated tax payments by international online marketplaces.