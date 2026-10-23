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General Staff: We expect humanitarian access for people in Oleshky will be guaranteed

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General Staff: We expect humanitarian access for people in Oleshky will be guaranteed
Photo: https://t.me/dmytro_lubinetzs/

The Ukrainian Armed Forces (AFU) will ensure the implementation of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's decisions to carry out a humanitarian mission in the occupied town of Oleshky in Kherson region, according to a statement from the AFU General Staff.

"The relevant orders will be communicated to the troops in accordance with established procedures," the General Staff said on its Telegram channel on Friday.

The General Staff said Ukrainian units have previously carried out missions on multiple occasions to deliver humanitarian supplies via drones to residents of Oleshky and surrounding villages.

"We expect that humanitarian access for the people of Oleshky will be guaranteed," the statement reads.

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Editor · Political news
Editor · Political news
#oleshky #deblockade #evacuation
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