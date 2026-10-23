Stefanchuk, Hungarian Parliament speaker discuss historical issues

Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk, who is on a working visit to Hungary, met with Speaker of the Hungarian National Assembly (parliament) Ágnes Forszthoffer, according to a post on the Ukrainian parliament's Telegram channel on Friday.

"They discussed the shared tragic chapters in the history of the two countries, in particular the Soviet repressions and the forced deportations of Hungarians. Ruslan Stefanchuk recalled an important step taken by the Verkhovna Rada – the adoption of a resolution recognizing and condemning the crimes committed by the Soviet military administration against Hungarians in 1944-1946. He also presented the Hungarian National Museum with a signed copy of this resolution," the statement reads.

As previously reported, Stefanchuk began his visit by paying tribute to the memory of Hungarians who were forcibly deported to the USSR by the Soviet totalitarian regime. He announced a meeting with Hungarian partners and his participation in events marking the 70th anniversary of the 1956 Hungarian Revolution.