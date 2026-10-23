Another five children return from occupied Kherson region; total reaches 235 since start of year – administration

Head of Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin said five more children had been returned to territory controlled by Ukraine from the temporarily occupied part of Kherson region: two girls and three boys aged 15 to 17.

"One of the rescued children is a 16-year-old girl who survived an armed raid by Russian soldiers, during which they took her father away. Under threat, she was forced to attend a Russian school, where she was involved in propaganda activities, taught how to disassemble weapons, and forced to perform in front of Russian soldiers," Prokudin said on Telegram on Friday.

According to him, the children are currently safe and receiving the necessary assistance.

"Since the beginning of 2026, 235 children have already been returned from the temporarily occupied Kherson region to territory controlled by Ukraine," the head of the regional administration said.

Prokudin said the children's return was facilitated by the charity Save Ukraine, and the effort to bring them home continues as part of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's "Bring Kids Back UA" initiative.

In late September, Head of the Bring Kids Back UA presidential initiative Maksym Maksymov told Interfax-Ukraine that 2,616 children had been returned to Ukraine under the initiative since the start of the full-scale invasion, of whom 673 returned this year. Prokudin reported at the time that 190 children had been returned since the beginning of the year from the temporarily occupied part of Kherson region alone.