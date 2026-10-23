Ukraine permits private firms to build underground defense facilities

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has authorized private businesses to build underground production facilities for defense purposes, Prime Minister Serhiy Koretsky said.

"The government has adopted a number of decisions for the defense industry. The first is to involve private businesses in building underground production facilities for defense purposes. In practice, this means that, starting today, private companies can build such facilities and subsequently lease or sell them to enterprises directly involved in weapons production. This will simplify the process and increase the amount of space available, particularly amid the intensification of Russian attacks," Koretsky wrote on Telegram.

Under another decision, the government introduced a mechanism allowing components used to manufacture weapons paid for by international partners to be imported free of import duties and VAT.

"It is very important that we are simplifying and drastically reducing the inspection and customs clearance procedures for goods through the 'single window' system for businesses," he added.

The Ministry of Defense added that construction timelines, conditions of use and procedures for transferring completed facilities will be determined by agreements between investors and defense enterprises. At least 25% of the floor space must be allocated specifically to the defense sector.

The ministry noted that, to use this mechanism, developers will need to conclude agreements, in particular, with Defence City residents, contractors fulfilling government contracts, and enterprises designated by the Ministry of Defense as critically important to the defense industry.

The ministry believes the amendments will make it possible to attract non-budgetary funding to build protected defense infrastructure, accelerate the creation and expansion of production capacity, and simplify the relocation of defense industry enterprises.