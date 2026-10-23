Oleshky humanitarian mission agreement provides for ceasefire, aid delivery, free movement of people – ombudsman

Dmytro Lubinets, the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights, confirmed the agreement on a humanitarian mission to the Russian-occupied city of Oleshky in Kherson region, which had previously been announced by U.S. First Lady Melania Trump, and clarified that it provides for a ceasefire, the delivery of humanitarian aid, and the unimpeded evacuation of civilians from the city.

"Under our agreement: first, a ceasefire will be ensured; second, humanitarian aid will be delivered to Oleshky; and third, the civilian population will be allowed to move freely out of Oleshky," Lubinets said in a video address on Friday.

He asked for "understanding regarding the dissemination of public information about this humanitarian mission" and described its implementation as very complex.

"The operation will take place gradually; it is extremely difficult to carry out. Therefore, I will keep the Ukrainian public informed and will share the results of this operation. And as of today, the Ukrainian side has done and is doing everything possible to rescue the citizens who are in Oleshky," the ombudsman said.

Lubinets thanked Melania Trump and her team "for their efforts, leadership, and coordination between the Ukrainian and Russian negotiating teams in reaching agreements," and noted that he personally led the negotiations on the Ukrainian side, while the Russian side was represented by Yana Lantratova, the Human Rights Commissioner of Russia.

According to statements from the Russian side, the Russian Armed Forces, in connection with the humanitarian operation, "are implementing a ceasefire in the Oleshky area in the Kherson direction" starting at 03:00 Kyiv time on October 27 and "will ensure the safe passage of the humanitarian convoy to Oleshky to deliver socially essential cargo."