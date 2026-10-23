Speed limits for Starlink, Starshield remain in effect – Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed that speed limits on SpaceX's Starlink satellite communication terminals and their military version, Starshield, remain in effect, creating problems for the Ukrainian military.

"The speed restrictions on Starlink and Starshield are still in place; speeds have not been restored, and the delivery of interceptors to defend against Russian ballistic missiles is still delayed. We are waiting for the interceptors that have already been agreed upon, but they still haven't arrived. We hope they're already on their way. And this is a real problem for us, since Russian attacks are happening almost daily – Russia is launching massive strikes. That's how the situation looks today," Zelenskyy said during an online meeting at the Hudson Institute on Friday.

According to him, this is happening while Ukraine continues its "fairly successful operations on the front lines" and continues to defend its positions. "The situation has become more complicated, partly due to the policies regarding Starlink and Starshield and the speed restrictions. But our front line is still holding, and we are doing everything possible to ensure our logistics continue to function, and we continue to defend ourselves," the president added.

At the same time, the head of state stated that he "truly wants our relations with America and all our other partners to be as strong as possible, genuinely friendly, and, of course, free of misunderstandings."

"After all, without America – without a strong America that cares about what's happening in the world – the world today would undoubtedly be a worse place. People ask why Ukraine is increasingly opening up and speaking directly to the world. The answer is simple: we want people to understand us-and by that I mean people, societies, nations, as many people as possible. And when people understand what is really happening, political leaders can choose a more decisive course – one that will truly bring us closer to peace. And peace is what we want more than anything else. And I hope that our conversation today will help people in America better understand our position and see what we can achieve through diplomacy," Zelenskyy said.

As previously reported, on the night of October 14, the Ukrainian military noted disruptions in the operation of Starshield terminals – the military version of the Starlink satellite communication system. According to Interfax-Ukraine sources in the Ministry of Defense, the terminals lost connection while moving at speeds exceeding a set threshold, which ranged from approximately 72 to 161 kilometers per hour depending on the equipment. This complicated the operations of interceptor drones and strike UAVs, as well as logistics, reconnaissance, and communications relay. The Ministry of Defense held consultations with the United States, SpaceX, and NATO partners and tested backup communication channels.