Zelenskyy: We ready for trilateral meeting in Abu Dhabi, but it all depends on Russians

The timing of the trilateral Ukraine-U.S.-Russia meeting at the command level to end the Russia-Ukraine war depends on the Russian side, but it is currently scheduled for the first half of November of this year in Abu Dhabi (UAE), Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

"In November, we have an agreement to hold a trilateral meeting in the Ukraine-U.S.-Russia format at the command level, and we hope it will take place. The plan is to meet in the first half of November, as soon as possible. We are ready to meet any day, even tomorrow, but it all depends on the Russians," Zelenskyy said during an online meeting at the Hudson Institute on Friday.

According to him, Ukraine had also expected the meeting to take place in October, but "the Russians came up with yet another excuse to back out."

The president emphasized the importance of holding meetings with both the American and European sides. "We must focus on ensuring these meetings take place, of course, together with the United States, Europe, and our other partners," the head of state said.

Zelenskyy also stressed the need for a meeting at the level of heads of state: "We need to move from technical-level negotiations to a meeting of leaders, because key issues can only be resolved at the highest level."

As previously reported, following the visit of U.S. President Donald Trump's special envoy, Stephen Witkoff, to Russia, Zelenskyy said Russia supports a trilateral meeting at the team level, but the dates for this potential meeting are still being coordinated. "It was important that Steve Witkoff met with the Russian side today. We received feedback that Russia – as we understood from the briefing – supports a trilateral meeting at the level of our teams. The U.S. side proposes to hold it as soon as possible, and we support this. I do not know what the final dates for this meeting will be," he said.

According to the president, the agenda for this potential meeting remains to end the war, bring peace closer, and prepare everything for a meeting at the leadership level. "To develop this agenda, the teams will be in communication. I don't know when this meeting will take place," Zelenskyy said.