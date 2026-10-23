Zelenskyy: 9.5 mln Ukrainians living abroad

The number of Ukrainian citizens currently abroad stands at 9.5 million, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.

"There are currently 9.5 million civilians abroad. This war has forced them to leave Ukraine. 9.5 million. Can you imagine that, given that your country's population is 40 million? Can you imagine that 20-25% of them have been abroad since the very beginning of this full-scale invasion?" Zelenskyy said during an online meeting at the Hudson Institute on Friday.

According to him, "we're talking about millions of people who have lost their lives, their homes, and their jobs."

That is precisely why Ukraine is hoping for security guarantees from its partners "that will prevent Russia from returning," the Ukrainian president said.

"In other words, as I've already said, we're talking about bilateral security guarantees between us and the Americans – everyone is working on this. Or, alternatively, about our NATO membership. That's a different matter; those are different security guarantees, but they must, of course, be reliable. These are the first and second points. All of these points are included in every plan we've already discussed with various allies; this is extremely important – it's a key element of our negotiations," Zelenskyy said.