Zelenskyy: Only thing we really need from USA is shipment of interceptor missiles

Ukraine's biggest challenge for the winter, amid intensifying attacks from Russia, is its air defense capabilities, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

"Air and missile defense remains a real challenge, especially the availability of interceptors for the Patriot systems. We are facing a shortage in this area. We are negotiating with various countries – in Asia, the Middle East, and with our European partners. And, of course, we are counting on an aid package from the United States. This primarily involves energy support and interceptor missiles – which are the most important – as well as funding," Zelenskyy said during an online meeting at the Hudson Institute on Friday.

According to him, effective communication has been established with the United States and the EU. "The necessary decisions are being made every week in Brussels. The Europeans support us; they understand who we are and what challenges we face. I think we'll be ready. The only thing we really need from the United States is a shipment of interceptor missiles. We urgently need interceptors for the Patriot systems, and we hope that the U.S. administration will help us. We expect the Pentagon to ensure the delivery and to provide other necessary support," the President of Ukraine said.

He also noted that Ukraine has agreements with partners regarding gas supplies. "In addition, we have our own natural gas reserves – in this regard, we've prepared quite well," Zelenskyy said.