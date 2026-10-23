Over 500 Azov fighters remain in captivity – Prokopenko

Brigadier General Denys "Redis" Prokopenko, commander of the Azov military group, announced the return of 35 Azov fighters as part of a prisoner-of-war exchange with Russia on Friday, noting that more than 500 remain in Russian captivity.

"Today, the long-awaited prisoner-of-war exchange took place, during which 61 servicemen from Military Unit 3057 returned home, including 35 fighters from the Azov Special Operations Forces… More than 500 Azov fighters remain in captivity. We continue to work on bringing each of them home," Prokopenko said on Facebook.

He noted that those released after the extremely difficult 86-day defense of Mariupol had spent more than four years in Russian captivity. "Under daily torture and in inhumane conditions, you endured terrible trials and demonstrated the strength of spirit and resilience of a Ukrainian warrior," the Azov commander said.

Prokopenko said that prisoner exchanges must be systematic, and efforts to facilitate them must be "our shared national priority."

As reported, 270 Ukrainians returned to Ukraine from Russian captivity on Friday, including National Guard servicemembers – notably Azov fighters – border guards, and representatives of other components of the Defense Forces, as well as nine civilians. Of the 270 released, 221 were soldiers who defended Ukraine in Mariupol; 72 of them took part in the battles for Azovstal, and five survived the Russian terrorist attack in Olenivka, Donetsk region.