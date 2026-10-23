Ukraine customs, WTO launch joint audit in Lviv region to fight corruption

The State Customs Service of Ukraine, together with experts from the World Customs Organization (WCO), has begun reviewing internal goods-clearance procedures and is introducing the European practice of process mapping to eliminate corruption risks.

According to a statement on the State Customs Service's Telegram channel, the mapping method involves a detailed analysis of every stage of a work process, from the sequence of actions and decision-making to the allocation of powers and responsibilities among participants. This makes it possible to identify vulnerable stages and develop mechanisms to minimize the associated risks.

The practical stage of risk assessment and analysis of the actual movement of cargo took place directly at Lviv Customs facilities. During the review, WCO experts and Ukrainian customs officers assessed each stage of export and import clearance operations, as well as the use of scanners and other technical customs control equipment to eliminate the human factor.

In addition, the State Customs Service is working with WCO specialists to develop a Code of Ethics establishing standards of professional conduct and integrity for customs officers in line with international approaches.

Earlier, the State Customs Service announced the introduction of a mechanism for the automatic customs clearance of imported and exported international postal and express shipments without physically presenting them to customs authorities and without the involvement of officials.