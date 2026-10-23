Operation to lift blockade of Oleshky to start shortly – Arakhamia

An operation to lift the blockade of the town of Oleshky and its surrounding areas will start shortly. Its goal is to establish permanent humanitarian corridors for the safe evacuation of civilians and the delivery of aid, Head of Servant of the People parliamentary faction David Arakhamia said.

"To achieve this goal, a ceasefire will be established in the near future, as announced by U.S. First Lady Melania Trump. This was a lengthy process involving many people at various political levels. We would especially like to highlight the role of the Pope and U.S. First Lady Melania Trump. We express our sincere gratitude to them," Arakhamia said on his Telegram channel.

He added that details regarding the operation, as well as information on its progress, may be provided by Ukraine's Human Rights Commissioner Dmytro Lubinets.