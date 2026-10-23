The Comoro Islands-flagged vessel sinks near Romania; one Ukrainian sailor killed, four hospitalised – MFA

The Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) has confirmed the death of a Ukrainian sailor following the sinking of the vessel Khoryv near Constanta, Romania.

"The vessel Khoryv, which was sailing from a Turkish port under the flag of the Comoro Islands, sank near the Romanian city of Constanta. There were 14 crew members on board. According to preliminary information, the sinking may have been caused by a drone strike. The Ukrainian Embassy in Romania received information from the Romanian side regarding one deceased sailor – a citizen of Ukraine," the Foreign Ministry's press service said.

The ministry said two other crew members – Ukrainian citizens – do not require medical assistance. Four Ukrainian citizens, including the ship's captain, were taken to the hospital. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs thanked the Romanian authorities for rescuing the Ukrainians.

"The embassy continues to investigate the circumstances of the incident, the whereabouts and health condition of the rescued citizens, and is maintaining contact with the relevant Romanian authorities," the statement reads.