One killed in Dnipro as result of strike on residential area; five injured – administration

The number of people wounded as a result of a strike by Russian occupiers on a residential area in the city of Dnipro on Friday has risen to five, one of whom is in critical condition; it has also been reported that one person was killed.

"Rescuers have just recovered the body of a deceased person from the rubble of a destroyed building in Dnipro. The number of people injured in the Russian attack on the suburbs has risen to five. All the injured are currently in the hospital. A 26-year-old man is in extremely critical condition," Head of Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Hanzha said on Telegram.

As previously reported, the occupiers attacked critical infrastructure in Dnipro and subsequently struck a residential area. One private home was destroyed and at least five were damaged. Earlier reports indicated two casualties.