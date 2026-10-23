Poroshenko announces transfer of five Ai-Petri systems to defend Kyiv

Petro Poroshenko, a member of the Ukrainian Parliament and leader of the European Solidarity party, handed over five Ai-Petri data transmission and electronic warfare systems to strengthen Kyiv's defense against air attacks by Russian occupiers.

"Today we are handing over five systems, manufactured with funds from a grant from the city of Kyiv, to the leadership of the Ground Forces and other units. I thank Kyiv community and Kyiv City Council for this cooperation. All of them will help defend the capital's airspace," Poroshenko said on Facebook on Friday.

According to him, since late September and early October, the enemy has been employing new tactics for which Ukraine was not entirely prepared: it is making massive use of Shahed drones and new Kometa multi-channel antennas, which significantly complicate the operation of Ukrainian electronic warfare and air defense systems.

"This requires a concentrated effort, constant modernization, and technological improvements; it forces us to switch to three-shift operations and relocate production, particularly to underground workshops. We are modernizing not only our countermeasures against technical reconnaissance but also our electronic intelligence capabilities: direction-finding equipment, new high-frequency amplifiers, and transmitters. When used correctly, they disrupt network communications and blind attack systems," Poroshenko said.

As previously reported, MP and leader of the European Solidarity party Petro Poroshenko has invested over UAH 200 million since the autumn of 2023 in the production of Ai-Petri SV systems, which have successfully passed testing and are in use by the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Each system includes the counter-surveillance device itself, a pickup truck, a charging station, a generator, and the necessary electronics. In March 2025, Poroshenko announced a contract with the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, and on June 29 of that year, he announced the start of cooperation with the command of the Ukrainian Ground Forces regarding the supply of these systems to the military. On September 9, 2026, the Ai-Petri counter-surveillance system was unveiled for the first time at the MSPO 2026 security and defense technology exhibition, held in Kielce, Poland.

As reported, following a massive Russian strike on Kyiv on the night of Thursday, October 22, damage was recorded in six of the capital's ten administrative districts. One fatality and 24 injuries were reported, 16 of whom were hospitalized.

According to the Air Force, Russian occupiers launched a massive combined strike against Ukraine overnight, using Iskander-M, S-400, Zircon, and Onyx missiles, as well as 210 attack UAVs and decoy drones. Kyiv was the main target of the attack. As of 09:00, air defenses had shot down and neutralized 181 enemy UAVs (including 87 jet-powered ones), but strikes were recorded at 32 locations, and debris was found at eight locations. Serhiy "Flash" Beskrestnov, an advisor to the President of Ukraine on defense technologies, said the occupiers used an Iskander ballistic missile with a cluster warhead to strike the center of Kyiv.

On Thursday night, air defense forces shot down and neutralized via electronic warfare 140 out of 176 drones of various types that Russian troops had used to attack Ukraine.