Melania Trump secures ceasefire for aid delivery to Oleshky - White House

US First Lady Melania Trump has secured a ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine covering the city of Oleshky, the White House has said.

"Both countries have agreed to temporarily suspend all military operations in Oleshky to ensure the delivery of humanitarian aid and prepare for the evacuation of civilians through a designated safe corridor," the statement said.

The local ceasefire will take effect on October 29, 2026.

"The situation in Oleshky is dire. Oleshky is a front-line war city on the brink of disaster. Oleshky’s remaining population is comprised primarily of elderly residents who urgently need medical attention, medicine, food, and clean water,” said First Lady Melania Trump. “The people of Oleshky have limited electricity, live amid mined roads, and endure regular military attacks. It was abundantly clear that without my intervention, the possibility to bring humanitarian aid into the city and to evacuate the elderly would be impossible," Trump said.

Melania Trump and her representative worked directly with Russian and Ukrainian leadership to determine the terms of the localized ceasefire, the statement said. Acting in an official role as exclusive mediator, the first lady initiated talks with both countries and coordinated the objectives of the agreement, technical procedures, timelines, processes and conditions.

"Non-military, civilian leaders from both countries will work together to visit Oleshky residents in their homes and determine the level of assistance they require. Residents who wish to evacuate will receive coordinated support and transportation to their preferred destination. I anticipate some will want to go to Russia, and some to Ukraine," Trump said.

She added that an impartial American media organization would accompany Russian and Ukrainian teams on the ground.

"This will play an important role in ensuring that each family’s wishes are strictly respected," she said.