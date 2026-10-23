Chernihiv attack injures 25, city administration says

The number of people injured in a Russian attack on Chernihiv on Friday has risen to 25, head of the Chernihiv City Military Administration Dmytro Bryzhynsky said.

"According to preliminary information, 16 people sought medical assistance from ambulance crews at the scene, while another eight people were transported to hospital," Bryzhynsky said on Telegram.

Earlier, Bryzhynsky reported a strike on a Nova Poshta terminal in the northern part of the city. The facility was damaged, and people were believed to be trapped under the rubble, he said. One person was reported killed and 16 injured.