Ukraine to switch to winter time on October 25

Kyiv and the rest of Ukraine will switch to winter time at 0400 on Sunday, October 25, the Kyiv City State Administration said.

The administration warned that the clock change can challenge the body's adjustment mechanisms and negatively affect the well-being of people with chronic illnesses, sleep disorders or cardiovascular problems, as well as older people and children.

To ease the transition, doctors recommend gradually shifting sleep schedules by going to bed and waking up 15-20 minutes later in the days before the clock change. They also advise spending at least 20-30 minutes outdoors in daylight each day, as daylight helps regulate melatonin levels and walking can reduce stress.

The administration also recommends maintaining regular meal times, eating a substantial breakfast soon after waking up, and avoiding smartphones and news feeds for an hour before bedtime to improve sleep quality.

People are also advised to reduce physical and emotional strain during the first few days after the change and avoid exhausting workouts or demanding tasks while their bodies adjust to the new daily rhythm.