Kindergarten shelters reserved exclusively for education participants – Cabinet

The Cabinet of Ministers has regulated the use of civil protection shelters at kindergartens and general secondary education institutions by people other than participants in the educational process.

Under Resolution No. 1288 of October 15, the government amended the procedure for establishing and maintaining the civil protection shelter fund.

In particular, in accordance with the law on preschool education, shelters at preschool institutions are to be used exclusively to protect participants in the educational process.

School shelters are also available exclusively to participants in the educational process while in-person classes are being held, the resolution says.

At the same time, school shelters may be used to accommodate both participants in the educational process and other members of the public only by decision of local executive authorities or local self-government bodies, and in accordance with procedures established by the institution's owner or operator.

If a decision is made to use a school shelter for both students and other members of the public, the operator must ensure that teachers, a psychologist if available, and police or security personnel if available remain with the children throughout the shelter period. It must also separate the areas occupied by students and other people where possible, minimize or eliminate overlapping routes to and from the shelter, provide separate functioning toilets, and make available a separate room or designated area for children with special educational needs to help regulate their emotional state and provide psychological support, as well as psychological, pedagogical and developmental services. The operator must also ensure the safety of all participants in the educational process.