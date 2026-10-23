One killed, 16 injured in Russian attack on Chernihiv – regional administration

One person was killed and 16 injured in a Russian attack on Chernihiv on Friday, head of the Chernihiv City Military Administration Dmytro Bryzhynsky said on Facebook.

"One person was killed and another 16 injured in the enemy attack," he wrote.

Earlier, Bryzhynsky reported a strike on a Nova Poshta terminal in the northern part of the city. The facility was damaged and, according to preliminary information, people were trapped under the rubble. At the time of his earlier report, one person had been killed and four injured.