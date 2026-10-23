Zelenskyy: 270 return to Ukraine from Russian captivity, including 9 civilians

Ukraine has brought back 270 people from Russian captivity, including National Guard servicemen, among them Azov fighters, border guards and members of other components of the Defense Forces, as well as nine civilians, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

"270 of our people are home. A very important result. Returning home are National Guard servicemen, including Azov fighters, border guards, territorial defense servicemen, members of the Ukrainian Navy, Ground Forces, Air Assault Forces and the State Special Transport Service, as well as nine civilians. Most of them had been in captivity since 2022," Zelenskyy wrote on Telegram on Friday.

The president said most of those released were servicemen who had defended Ukraine in Mariupol. Also returning home were servicemen from the Donetsk, Luhansk, Kharkiv, Zaporizhia, Kherson, Kyiv, Mykolaiv and Chernihiv sectors.

"Many were illegally sentenced in Russia. Among those returning are five people who had been considered killed in the Russian terrorist attack in Olenivka in July 2022," Zelenskyy said.

As reported, on Wednesday, August 19, 103 Ukrainian servicemen returned from Russian captivity, including 31 who were seriously wounded. Those released included members of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the State Border Guard Service and the National Guard. They included defenders who had taken part in the defense of Mariupol and fought in the Donetsk, Luhansk, Kharkiv, Zaporizhia, Kherson, Dnipro and Sumy sectors. The youngest serviceman released was born in 2000, while the oldest was 59.

On August 24, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported the return from Russian captivity of 10 Ukrainian servicemen who had previously been considered missing.