Von der Leyen: Attack on civilian vessel off Romanian coast marks another Russia’s escalation in Black Sea

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has expressed concern over an escalation by Russia in the Black Sea following an attack on a civilian vessel, manned by a Ukrainian and Azerbaijani crew, off the coast of Romania. The incident resulted in the death of one sailor, while three other crew members remain missing.

" Deeply alarmed by yet another Russian escalation in the Black Sea. A civilian vessel carrying Ukrainian and Azerbaijani crew has been struck off the coast of Romania. These reckless attacks target innocent lives and openly defy international law," von der Leyen said on X.

She expressed condolences to the family and loved ones of the deceased sailor, as well as to the families of the three crew members who remain missing, and thanked the rescue teams involved in the search.

As earlier reported, a merchant vessel flying the flag of the Comoros sank in the Black Sea, approximately 24 km from the port of Constanța (Romania), likely after being struck by a drone.

Coast Guard officials stated that units from the Romanian Ministry of Internal Affairs are participating in a search-and-rescue operation for those who went missing following the incident.

"The merchant vessel sustained severe damage and capsized, creating an imminent risk of sinking. Of the 13 people on board, ten were rescued by another merchant vessel in the area: nine survived, while one person died. Three others remain missing," the Coast Guard representatives stated.