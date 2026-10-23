Culture Ministry in talks with EBRD on completing construction of Karpenko-Kary University building on Lvivska Square in Kyiv – Berezhna

The Ministry of Culture of Ukraine is in discussions with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) regarding the completion of a building for the Karpenko-Kary Kyiv National University of Theatre, Cinema and Television on Lvivska Square in Kyiv, as well as the development of a hotel within the Hetman’s Inn (Hetmanskyi Zayizd) structure near Pidhirtsi Castle in Lviv region, announced Tetiana Berezhna, Deputy Prime Minister for Humanitarian Policy and Minister of Culture.

"Our cooperation with the EBRD is a highly pragmatic initiative. Through it, we are demonstrating to the bank’s clients—our international partners—that Ukrainian cultural heritage (such as the unfinished Karpenko-Kary University building, you have all seen this large structure on Lvivska Square) represents a national cultural heritage asset that is ripe for investment and can be transformed into a culturally attractive destination," Berezhna stated at the 10th Ukrainian Women’s Congress.

In this same context, she also mentioned the Hetman’s Inn near Pidhirtsi Castle in Lviv region.

"Could it not become a hotel that attracts a great number of tourists and visitors? Certainly, it could. That is what we are discussing with the EBRD," the Deputy Prime Minister added.