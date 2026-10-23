One person killed, four injured in strike on Nova Poshta terminal in Chernihiv

One person has been killed and four others injured following an enemy strike on a Nova Poshta terminal in the northern part of Chernihiv, reported Dmytro Bryzhynsky, head of Chernihiv City Military Administration.

"As a result of the attack, one person was killed, and two others sustained injuries, they are being transported to a hospital. Two more victims are receiving emergency medical care," Bryzhynsky wrote on Facebook.

According to him, the target of the attack was a Nova Poshta terminal. The head of the administration later clarified that the facility sustained damage in the strike and that, according to preliminary information, people were trapped under the rubble.