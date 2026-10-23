Koretsky instructs executive bodies to form cybersecurity teams

Prime Minister of Ukraine Serhiy Koretsky has instructed the heads of all executive bodies to urgently form cybersecurity teams, purchase software, and commission it into operation.

"The government is strengthening the cybersecurity of state services. I gave a direct instruction to the heads of all executive bodies to urgently form cybersecurity teams, purchase software, and put it into operation," Koretsky wrote on Facebook.

He noted that Russia hits Ukraine's digital infrastructure as systematically as its energy sector, in particular, about ten data centers were damaged in Kyiv in September alone.

"Cyberattacks are also intensifying. The enemy is increasingly using artificial intelligence, and one of the main targets is state information systems and Ukrainian business. Key digital bodies already know how to repel attacks using AI. I expect the same readiness from every state institution and entity," the prime minister emphasized.

As reported, in late September, the Cabinet of Ministers allocated UAH 518.3 million to strengthen backup information systems of state bodies.