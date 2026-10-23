European Commission declines to comment on potential EU negotiation group for talks with Putin

The European Commission has declined to comment on reports regarding a potential high-level European Union negotiation group for talks on establishing peace in Ukraine, noting that the EU is already involved in such discussions.

On Friday in Brussels, European Commission spokesperson Arianna Podesta addressed media reports suggesting that Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Finnish President Alexander Stubb, and Czech President Petr Pavel could be potential candidates for such negotiations.

She said that the European Union was present at the talks held in Oslo earlier this week. It is expected that these discussions will continue in a multilateral format at the level of high-ranking officials; naturally, the European Union will also be represented.

Christian Wigand, a spokesperson for external relations, added that negotiations are taking place in various formats, in different locations, and at different levels, involving heads of state and government, ministers, senior diplomats, and EU representatives. He emphasized that the European Union is participating in this process.

Podesta also stressed that the EU has always worked to ensure that Ukraine remains in a strong position and has consistently sought to achieve a just and lasting peace for Ukraine. According to her, the EU does this whenever the opportunity arises. At present, multilateral talks at the level of senior officials are expected to take place, she said, declining to provide any additional comments.