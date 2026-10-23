Ship sinks off Romania, one sailor dead, three missing after suspected drone strike - media

A Comoros-flagged merchant vessel sank in the Black Sea approximately 24 km from the Romanian port of Constanta, possibly after being hit by a drone, Digi24 reported.

The crew sent an SOS signal, prompting Romanian authorities to launch a rescue operation. Nine crew members survived, one died and three remain missing, the report said.

Romanian Coast Guard officials said units of the Interior Ministry were taking part in search-and-rescue operations to locate the missing crew members.

"The merchant vessel suffered major damage and capsized, creating an imminent risk of sinking. Of the 13 people on board, 10 were rescued by another merchant vessel in the area: nine were alive and one person had died. Three people are still missing," the Coast Guard said.

The nine survivors were subsequently transferred to a Coast Guard vessel. The Coast Guard and a vessel operated by the Romanian Agency for Saving Human Lives at Sea (ARSVOM) were continuing search-and-rescue operations.

A helicopter operated by the Interior Ministry's General Inspectorate of Aviation had been placed on standby to support the operation if necessary, but weather conditions were preventing an air operation, the report said.

The response team at the port of Constanta had been reorganized and included four SMURD ambulances, a mobile intensive care unit, two special vehicles for transporting personnel and multiple casualties, and an advanced medical post, Coast Guard representatives said.

Digi24 noted that the incident was the latest in a series of attacks on merchant vessels in the region in recent weeks. Drones have attacked 11 vessels in the Black Sea, seven of them near Romania, the report said.