Ukraine returns seven more civilians from Russia, incl 90-year-old woman, mother with her child – Lubinets

Ukraine has brought seven more civilians back to Ukraine-controlled territory as part of an agreement on the mutual return of individuals. Simultaneously, seven Russian citizens were transported to Russia for family reunification, with the support of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), reported Dmytro Lubinets, the Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman).

"Through my humanitarian communication channel with the Russian Commissioner for Human Rights, Yana Lantratova, we reached an agreement on the mutual return of civilians," he wrote on Telegram.

Among those returned to Ukraine are a 90-year-old woman with limited mobility and a 50-year-old Ukrainian woman who has suffered a myocardial infarction and a stroke, among other health conditions. Given their medical status, specific arrangements were made to ensure appropriate transport conditions for both women.

Also returned to Ukraine were a young woman and her child, who had been unable to reunite with their family since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion. At the time, the woman was staying temporarily in Mariupol. Due to the hostilities and the subsequent occupation of the city, she was unable to return to her relatives. A particular obstacle to their return was the process of obtaining documentation for the child.

According to Lubinets, the mother and her child are now in Ukraine and are in need of psychological support. The ombudsman thanked Russian Commissioner for Human Rights Lantratova and stated his intention to continue humanitarian efforts aimed at the return of Ukrainians.