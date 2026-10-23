Tusk: Zelenskyy does not back Lviv Regional Council decision that could hinder Ukraine's integration

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy does not support the decision of the Lviv Regional Council, which, according to Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, could complicate Ukraine's integration due to an insufficient consideration of Polish sensitivity regarding shared historical issues, Tusk stated during a conversation with journalists in India.

"I received a signal from President Zelenskyy that, if further actions depend on him, he will in no way support this decision. He was very unhappy with what happened," Tusk said.

According to him, he made considerable efforts to explain to the Ukrainian side why it is important to take Poland's position into account on matters of a shared tragic history. "Ukraine will simply have very serious problems with integration if it does not also respect our sensitivity. We are not demanding anything extraordinary," the Polish prime minister stated.

At the same time, Tusk noted that it is difficult for him to answer for the decisions of individual district or regional deputies. He described the event in Lviv as resembling a planned provocation by one of the local nationalists.

As reported, on October 20, the Lviv Regional Council voted in favor of a decision to declare 2027 Year of Roman Shukhevych, the Ukrainian Insurgent Army, and Oleh Olzhych. The corresponding decision was approved at a meeting of the regional council's commission on culture, information policy, and promotion on July 6, shortly after Polish President Karol Nawrocki announced his decision to strip Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of the Order of the White Eagle due to his conferring upon the Separate Center for Special Operations North of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine the honorary name "Named after the Heroes of the UPA."

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk criticized this decision by the Lviv Regional Council on October 20, noting that it helps Ukraine's enemies, and Polish Defense Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz stated that the decision harms relations between the two countries.

Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski signed a motion to add Lviv Regional Council deputy Svyatoslav Sheremeta to the list of persons persona non grata on the territory of Poland.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine issued a statement emphasizing the importance of developing friendly bilateral relations with Poland and considering the recent decision of the Lviv Regional Council to be counterproductive to current efforts.

On October 21, Polish Deputy Foreign Minister Marcin Bosacki stated that the Ukrainian side had promised to repeal the decision of the Lviv Regional Council.