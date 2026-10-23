Terekhov: Experiment to attract labor migrants during war not necessary

Mayor of Kharkiv, head of the Association of Frontline Cities and Communities Ihor Terekhov considers it inappropriate to introduce an experimental project during the war to improve and digitize the process of confirming the qualifications of foreigners and stateless persons who plan to immigrate to Ukraine for employment.

"The Ministry [Economics and Environment] has published a draft of new rules for vetting foreign specialists who are planned to be recruited to work in Ukraine. It has invited public discussion. The application has been accepted. My only suggestion is not to start this experiment during wartime," Terekhov wrote on his Telegram channel.

He criticized the policy aimed at debureaucratization of procedures for foreigners, which, in his opinion, does not take into account the consequences of such actions for able-bodied Ukrainians.

"For foreigners, they promise less bureaucracy and more understandable procedures. In the table where the consequences of the decision for people are assessed, there is a place for future immigrants. For Ukrainian workers, there is none. A very unique personnel policy: the benefits for foreign workers were listed, but the consequences for Ukrainians were not even separately assessed," Terekhov wrote.

He believes that the government should instead pay more attention to the employment of immigrants and those left without work due to the destruction of enterprises.

"While the ministry is improving the procedures for people on the other side of the border, Ukrainians are looking for work after the destruction of enterprises. The displaced people are trying to earn money by renting housing. Someone is ready to retrain, but needs help. There are people who have experience and a profession, but after being forced to move, they cannot find a job. This is who the state needs to work with. A Ukrainian worker should not be a note that the ministry adds after a public discussion," Terekhov emphasized.

In his opinion, it is necessary to pay more attention to working conditions and the level of wages.

Terekhov emphasized that the employment of servicemen after returning from the front should become a state priority already during their service.

"Our defenders must return to civilian life with the opportunity to work and support their families. After an injury, a person may need a second profession or a specially equipped workplace. It is necessary to prepare for this now. The employment future of our military personnel must be a state priority already during their service," Terekhov wrote.

"Therefore, I repeat, my position is clear: the experiment of attracting labor migrants during the war must be stopped. I expect the same persistence from the Ministry of Economy in the search for opportunities for Ukrainians. In particular, for those whom we want to return home. Ukrainians should not be the last in line for the attention of their own state," Terekhov summed up.

As reported, on October 22, the Ministry of Economy and Environment published for public discussion a draft resolution on the introduction of an experimental project to improve and digitize the process of confirming the qualifications of foreigners and stateless persons planning to immigrate to Ukraine for employment.

According to the project, the State Employment Center will annually by December 31 form a list of professions and requirements for the qualifications of specialists and workers, the need for which can be met through immigration. Foreigners whose profession is included in this list will be able to submit an application, documents on education, experience and employment contract or an official offer of employment in electronic form through the Obriy system or the mobile application of the Diia portal.

It is assumed that the experimental project will operate during the period of martial law and three months after its termination or cancellation, but no more than two years.