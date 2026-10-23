Kremlin says trilateral negotiations planned for November in Abu Dhabi

Trilateral negotiations regarding a peaceful settlement are planned to take place in Abu Dhabi during the first half of November, stated Dmitry Peskov, spokesperson for Vladimir Putin.

"Nothing can be ruled out a priori, but these negotiations—the ones in Abu Dhabi, scheduled for the first half of November—will take place in a trilateral format," Peskov told reporters on Friday, according to Russian media.

He was responding to a question about whether the talks could expand to a quadrilateral format, given the plans to discuss the architecture of European security.

According to the spokesperson, Putin had previously outlined the subject of the negotiations: security issues for Russia and Ukraine following a transition toward a peaceful settlement.

"This is a crucial component of the transition to a peaceful settlement. Without it, a comprehensive solution is impossible," Peskov said.

"It is difficult to say how or in what format future discussions will take place. Clearly, it would be impossible to discuss the architecture of European security without other participants, but the initial discussion will indeed take place in a trilateral format," he emphasized.

In late September, The Atlantic, citing a member of the Ukrainian negotiating team, reported that a meeting between representatives of Ukraine, the United States, and Russia could be organized in Abu Dhabi (UAE) in October. According to the source, the negotiators intended to discuss a limited truce. "It would commit each side to refrain from striking the other’s energy infrastructure, specifically power plants, oil refineries, and similar facilities," the report says.

Furthermore, it was expected that a separate agreement, brokered by the Egyptian government, would stipulate that Russia and Ukraine would not strike each other’s cargo vessels in the Black Sea, particularly those transporting grain to markets in the Middle East and Africa.