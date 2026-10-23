Russia prepares new provocations to destabilize Europe – GUR

Russia is intensifying its hybrid destabilization strategy against the European Union with the aim of reducing or depriving Ukraine of external support. This involves attempts to discredit the Defense Forces, as well as intimidate European governments and societies, reported the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine (GUR).

"According to military intelligence estimates, this may involve carrying out provocative sabotage actions on the territory of Central and Eastern Europe, in particular the Baltic states. Various scenarios feature in Moscow's plans – including conducting 'false flag operations' with subsequent blame placed on Ukraine through Russian propaganda channels and international platforms accessible to the Kremlin," reads the statement on Telegram.

According to GUR, potential sites for Russian provocations could include critical infrastructure facilities, the border area with Russia, the Kaliningrad enclave, regions in EU states with a present "Russian-speaking population" and structures controlled by the Kremlin, particularly the network of Russian Orthodox Church facilities and historical sites associated with Russia.

Earlier, in early October 2026, GUR reported orders to Russian special services to step up activity on the territory of the EU and NATO – Ukraine warned its partners about the corresponding threats.