Four people wounded amid Russia’s attacks in Zaporizhia, its region - regional administration

In Zaporizhia, as a result of an attack by a Russian FPV drone, two people were injured, and two more women were injured due to an attack on Volniansk, head of Zaporizhia Regional Military Administration, Mykhailo Semykin, reported on the Telegram channel.

In Zaporizhia, a 55-year-old woman and a man were wounded: "The 55-year-old woman was preliminarily diagnosed with a penetrating abdominal wound. The 55-year-old man had a leg wound."

“In Volniansk, as a result of the attack, a private house was damaged, which was partially destroyed, as well as houses nearby. Firefighters extinguished the fire. Women aged 44 and 63 were injured and are being treated,” Semikyn said.