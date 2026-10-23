Putin confirms US officials' statements regarding Russia's readiness to resume trilateral contacts

Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin confirmed that, during talks with representatives of the US President held on October 21, Russia agreed to resume trilateral negotiations involving Russia, the United States, and Ukraine.

"The goal of these negotiations will be to discuss ensuring the security of Ukraine and Russia following the conclusion of peace agreements," Putin said in an interview with Pavel Zarubin, host of the program "Moscow. Kremlin. Putin" on the news service Vesti.

The Kremlin leader emphasized that these must be peace agreements "in their final form, rather than merely the result of a cessation of hostilities for a short period."

Putin also agreed that negotiations on security guarantees for Ukraine and Russia should include a discussion of the future European security architecture.

"A representative of the US administration pointed out that if we are to discuss issues related to ensuring future security for both Ukraine and Russia, then, naturally, we must also talk about the European security architecture. In general, I agree with this as well," the Kremlin leader stated.

"We shall see how the situation develops in the coming days," he added.