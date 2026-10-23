European leaders are considering forming a group of negotiators to represent the continent’s interests in talks with the Russian Federation aimed at ending the war in Ukraine. Potential candidates include Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Finnish President Alexander Stubb, and Czech President Petr Pavel, The Telegraph reports, citing diplomatic sources.

According to the publication, the potential candidates have already been approached with such proposals. Other individuals mentioned as possible members of the negotiating group include Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre.

The ezine says that Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Finnish President Alexander Stubb, and Czech President Petr Pavel have been named as possible candidates for this role, as have Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre. In recent weeks, there has been a growing sense in Europe of the need to identify representatives for potential peace talks, driven by concerns that Donald Trump may no longer represent the continent’s best interests.

According to The Telegraph, European diplomats favor forming a group of leaders to engage with the Russian Federation, a move intended to avoid potential disagreements between nations over the selection of a single representative.

Finnish President Alexander Stubb is among those being considered for the group; he maintains contacts with U.S. President Donald Trump and has been involved in European efforts to support Ukraine. Czech President Petr Pavel, former chair of the NATO Military Committee, also believes it is necessary to designate representatives who will be mandated to conduct negotiations on behalf of Europe.