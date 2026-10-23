Defense Forces strike Russian command post, UAV launch site, depots – AFU General Staff

On October 22 and overnight into October 23, Ukraine’s Defense Forces struck a Russian command post, a UAV launch site, and several depots, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported.

"Unfortunately, instances of lost connectivity with Starlink/StarShield systems at certain speeds are still being recorded. Nevertheless, the Ukrainian military continues to deliver strikes against the enemy," the General Staff emphasized.

Specifically, Ukrainian units struck a site used by the Russian army for the storage, preparation, and launch of attack UAVs in Donetsk area.

"Striking such facilities diminishes the enemy's capacity to attack Ukraine and its civilian infrastructure using various types of drones," the General Staff noted.

Furthermore, strikes were carried out against a unit command post near the settlement of Hromove in temporarily occupied Ukrainian Crimea; an enemy ammunition depot near the settlement of Hirniak; a UAV depot near Sverdlove in Donetsk region; and Russian army logistics depots near the settlement of Berdianske (Donetsk region), as well as near Balkove and Orikhivka (Zaporizhia region).

Additionally, a strike was launched against an area where personnel from the Rubikon unit were concentrated, near the settlement of Kamyanka in Zaporizhia region.