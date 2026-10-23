Interior minister: Ukraine strengthens civil protection cooperation with Finland

The signing of a Memorandum of Cooperation with a Finnish company specializing in the production of prefabricated structures will help find the solutions needed by Ukrainian communities, noted Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine (MIA) Ivan Vyhivsky.

In his Telegram channel on Friday, the head of the MIA reported that during the Ukrainian-Finnish Business Forum, held with the participation of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Prime Minister of Finland Petteri Orpo, a Memorandum of Cooperation was signed with the Finnish company Kenno Tech.

"The company specializes in the production of prefabricated protective structures, modular designs, and armored containers. These are precisely the quick yet reliable solutions that Ukrainian communities need today," Vyhivsky emphasized.

He noted that the Republic of Finland is an important partner for the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine.

"The equipment and machinery we have received over the course of the full-scale war are used daily by rescuers, guardsmen, and border guards," the minister added.

He also expressed gratitude to Finland for its leadership in the Civil Protection Shelter Coalition for Ukraine. "Twelve countries and four international organizations have already joined it. We are continuing active work to expand the Coalition and attract even more partners," the MIA head concluded.