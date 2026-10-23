Ukraine introduces emergency power cuts in some regions following Russian attacks - Ukrenergo

Emergency power cuts have been introduced in some regions of Ukraine due to a difficult situation in the power system caused by Russian attacks, national power grid operator Ukrenergo said on Friday.

"Previously published outage schedules in regions where emergency cuts have been imposed are currently not in effect," Ukrenergo said.

Power engineers are working to restore stable electricity supplies as quickly as possible, the operator said. Emergency cuts will be lifted once the situation in the power system stabilizes.

Ukrenergo advised consumers to follow updates from their regional electricity distribution system operators, as the situation in the power system may change.