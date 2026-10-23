Denmark expedites transfer of over 50,000 rounds of ammunition for F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine – Defense Ministry

Denmark has delivered, on an accelerated timeline, more than 50,000 rounds of 20mm ammunition for the onboard cannons of F-16 fighter jets. Ukrainian pilots are already using this ammunition to intercept jet-powered attack drones, the press service of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reported on Facebook on Friday.

"Denmark has delivered over 50,000 rounds of 20mm ammunition for the onboard cannons of F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine on an accelerated timeline. Ukrainian pilots are already using them to intercept jet-powered attack drones," the ministry stated.

The Ministry of Defense emphasizes that the F-16 is currently one of the most effective means of countering jet-powered attack drones, such as the Shahed type; therefore, maintaining sufficient stocks of weaponry is essential for their effective destruction.