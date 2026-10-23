Defense forces strike Russian tax service data center – Sternenko

Ukrainian defense forces have attacked a data center belonging to the Federal Tax Service of the Russian Federation in the town of Gorodets, Nizhny Novgorod region, according to Ukrainian volunteer Serhiy Sternenko.

"This is one of two key data centers for the enemy's tax service, which operate in a geo-distributed configuration. It is here that the Russians store and process information from state registries and critical tax databases," Sternenko wrote on Facebook.

He noted that the attack could potentially cause a number of Russia’s digital state systems to go offline.