Cabinet regulates re-obtaining combatant status

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has approved amendments to several government resolutions, addressing an issue faced by defenders who had previously been granted "combatant" status, either in prior years or for other service, and who subsequently rejoined the military following the full-scale invasion, the Ministry of Veterans Affairs reports.

"Previously, due to legal conflicts and the lack of a clear mechanism, such defenders encountered bureaucratic hurdles that prevented them from obtaining combatant status for their participation in repelling the full-scale Russian aggression. The adopted amendments definitively remove these barriers," the Ministry stated.

The changes apply to defenders who carried out tasks under various conditions and at different stages of the confrontation with the aggressor (in accordance with Article 6 of the Law "On the status of war veterans and guarantees of their social protection").

There are no longer any restrictions on re-obtaining this status; it is now granted under the standard procedure, regardless of whether an individual already holds such status based on other provisions of the law.

If an individual qualifies for the status on multiple grounds simultaneously, they will be issued a single physical certificate (of their choosing), while information regarding their eligibility under other legal grounds will be confirmed via an extract from the Unified State Register of War Veterans.

"Keep an eye on when these changes take effect: once the adopted amendments are officially published, veterans who previously faced rejections or were unable to submit their documents due to their existing status will be able to file an application with the authorized bodies," the Ministry for Veterans Affairs added.