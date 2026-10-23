Defense Ministry records cases of Starlink losing connection at 161 km/h – sources

Ukraine's Defense Forces and specialists from the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine are continuing to monitor the operation of Starlink/Starshield lines and are recording instances of connection loss at a speed of 161 kilometres per hour, sources in the Ministry of Defense told Interfax-Ukraine.

According to the sources, as of Friday morning, cases of connection loss at 161 kilometres per hour are still being observed. Interlocutors of the agency note that there is currently no confirmation that the restrictions have been lifted.

In turn, Advisor to the President of Ukraine on Defense Technologies Serhiy "Flash" Beskrestnov also reported that the lifting of Starlink restrictions is not currently being recorded.

"Currently, we are not recording the lifting of restrictions in Starlink. There are isolated cases where Starlink can move somewhat faster than the restriction, but this is likely the result of SpaceX's algorithm operation or specific usage conditions, rather than the lifting of the restriction," he emphasized in a post shared on the social network Facebook on Friday.

As reported, on the night of October 14, the Ukrainian military recorded restrictions on the operation of Starshield terminals – the military version of Starlink satellite communications. According to Interfax-Ukraine sources in the Ministry of Defense, the terminals lost connection while moving at speeds above an established threshold, which on various equipment ranged approximately from 72 to 161 kilometres per hour. This complicated the execution of tasks by interceptor drones and strike UAVs, as well as logistics, reconnaissance, and communication retransmission. The Ministry of Defense held consultations with the U.S, SpaceX, and NATO partners, and verified backup communication channels.

On October 22, US President Donald Trump stated that Elon Musk had restored Ukraine's access to Starlink. At the same time, Trump neither confirmed nor denied whether he had called Musk on this issue. Earlier, The Wall Street Journal reported that Trump had asked Musk to lift the restrictions.

Ukrainian volunteer Serhiy Sternenko wrote on the social network X on October 23: "Some units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that the service was restored for flights at speeds above previously established limits. However, this applies by no means to all missions. Some of them were disrupted because in certain cases the restrictions remain in effect."