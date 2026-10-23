SBU detains Donetsk resident, veteran of Russian army, who returned to Ukraine to obtain foreign passport

Counterintelligence officers from the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) have detained a resident of Donetsk in Volyn region who joined Russian armed groups in February 2022 and fought against Ukraine.

"The individual was apprehended at the Domanove international vehicle border crossing point as she attempted to enter the country from Belarus, with the intention of renewing her Ukrainian international passport," the SBU reported on its Telegram channel on Friday.

According to the SBU, the woman hoped that, once she had the document, she would be able to travel freely to a European Union country to take up permanent residence.

The investigation revealed that, prior to the full-scale war, the woman had worked as a nurse at Donetsk Regional Clinical Psychiatric Hospital.

"In late February 2022, she voluntarily joined the 91st Separate Rifle Regiment of the 1st Army Corps, part of the aggressor state’s Southern Military District. During her time in the Russian army, she attained the rank of sergeant and remained in service with the Russian forces until August 2024," the agency stated.

Following her departure from the Russian armed formations, she decided to leave the temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk region and head to the EU.

According to the report, she needed to renew her Ukrainian international passport to gain entry into the European Union, which is what prompted her return to Ukraine. SBU officers tracked the individual as she crossed the state border and apprehended her at a hotel in Kovel, where she was staying temporarily.

During a search, authorities discovered Russian passport, Russian military service cards, a veteran’s ID from the aggressor state, and Russian rubles.

Investigators from the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) have notified the detainee of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason committed under martial law).

The individual is currently in custody and is not eligible for release on bail.

The operation was carried out by SBU personnel in Volyn region, in coordination with the State Border Guard Service and under the procedural guidance of the Specialized Defense Prosecutor’s Office for the Western Region.