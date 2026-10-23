Dron writes 2026 National Unity Radio Dictation "A Letter That Never Ends"

The text of the All-Ukrainian National Unity Radio Dictation 2026, authored by writer and veteran of the Russian-Ukrainian war Artur Dron, will be titled "A Letter That Never Ends," Suspilne Broadcaster reported.

"The title is precisely this because it is important to me that this year's text can become a space for a personal conversation for every participant. In a certain sense, a true letter that all of us will write simultaneously. The most valuable thing language gives us is the opportunity to talk to one another. To say something very important, especially when we are far from each other. And for such words, everyone has their most important addressees. On the Day of Ukrainian Written Language and Language, every participant in the radio dictation will be able to write them a letter that never ends," Suspilne quotes the text's author as saying.

In turn, Radio Dictation Producer Yuliia Sheludko noted: "Nowadays we write a lot in various messengers, sometimes even without 'Hello' and 'Goodbye,' often just 'How are you?'. And this year's text of the Radio Dictation is a peculiar fragment of such correspondence between two very close people; it is about everyone and at the same time about each of us, it is about the main thing, even the innermost, because in turbulent times secondary things lose significance."

It will be possible to join the Radio Dictation 2026 on October 27 at 11:00 AM on Suspilne Broadcaster platforms: on the airwaves of Ukrainian Radio and Radio Culture, on the Suspilne Culture TV channel and website, on the Ukrainian Radio YouTube channel, in the suspilne.radio apps for iOS and Android, and on Diia.

As reported, the All-Ukrainian National Unity Radio Dictation 2026 will take place on October 27 on the Day of Ukrainian Written Language and Language. The author of the text will be writer Artur Dron, and the text will be read by Ukrainian language and literature teacher Artur Proidakov and civic activist, volunteer, and founder of the UnderBooks book app Dasha Astafieva.

Earlier, Astafieva announced online hate over the news that she would read the text of the All-Ukrainian National Unity Radio Dictation 2026. In turn, Proidakov stated that he would make every effort to ensure the reading of the dictation is an episode of unity among Ukrainians.