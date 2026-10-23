EIB-backed EUR 185,000 renovation completed at war-damaged school in Cherkasy region

Horodetske Gymnasium in Cherkasy region, damaged on the first day of Russia's full-scale invasion, has been renovated at a cost of EUR 185,000 under the Ukraine Recovery Programme (URP), funded by the European Investment Bank (EIB) Group, the financial institution said.

The EIB Group provided EUR 154,000 for the renovation, with the remaining EUR 31,000 financed from the local budget.

"Even during a war, children need a place where they can focus on learning and look to the future. I am glad that the EIB Group can help make this possible," EIB Vice-President Karl Nehammer said.

The gymnasium is the only school in the village of Horodetske in the Palanka territorial community. It has 84 pupils, including children displaced by the war and students with special educational needs. The school employs 27 people.

The renovation included repairs to the primary and secondary school buildings, roof replacement, facade insulation and refurbishment, installation of energy-efficient windows and doors, a new lightning protection system, and improvements to the surrounding grounds.

The work took more than two years and was completed in October 2026.

The project was implemented under the EUR 340 million Ukraine Recovery Programme, which is aimed at restoring social infrastructure.

A total of 18 social infrastructure projects are being implemented in Cherkasy region under three EIB Group recovery programmes. They include a regional emergency medical care centre and housing for around 130 internally displaced people, both of which opened earlier in 2026.

The URP is one of three recovery programmes implemented by the EIB in Ukraine. Under the programmes, the bank has provided a combined EUR 740 million to restore schools, kindergartens, hospitals, housing, heating systems and water supply infrastructure. The European Union has also provided EUR 15 million in grant funding to support implementation of the programmes.