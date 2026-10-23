Teen girl who helped Russia poison military detained in Zhytomyr region – National Police

Kirovohrad region police officers have detained a 17-year-old girl who, according to the investigation, helped the FSB of Russia poison Ukrainian military personnel, reported the National Police of Ukraine, citing Acting Head of the National Police Maksym Tsutskiridze.

"Following instructions from a Russian handler, she packaged drugs and sent them by mail, specifying fictitious sender details. For this, she was promised at least UAH 5,000," reads the statement from the National Police on its Telegram channel on Friday.

According to police, the organizers contacted servicemen via Telegram and offered free drugs. "After receiving the packages, they instructed them to consume them on camera. The recipients did not know that the capsules contained a lethal dose of methadone," the report notes.

Police inform that two servicemen who had voluntarily absent from their military units died from poisoning in Zhytomyr region.

While investigating these murders, police identified other recipients of the packages, preventing four more murders in Kirovohrad, Zaporizhia, Chernivtsi, and Ivano-Frankivsk regions.

The girl was notified of suspicion of aiding in the intentional murder of two people by prior conspiracy and sending drugs and psychotropic substances for the purpose of sale. She faces up to 15 years in prison.

"I appeal to servicemen and their loved ones. A person who offers help, sends gifts, or persistently seeks a personal meeting may be carrying out enemy tasks. Be cautious with new acquaintances. Do not accept medications or other preparations, as well as food or drinks of doubtful origin from unfamiliar people. If you are urged to consume something, pressured, or threatened, save the correspondence and notify the police at 102. Reach out even if such a situation concerns your brother-in-arms: this information could help prevent a murder in time," Tsutskiridze urges.